NEET Result 2018: CBSE to declare NEET result today, candidates can check result on cbseneet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification saying the NEET Result 2018 would be releasing today at 2 pm on its official website, cbseneet.nic.in. Human Resource Development Secretary, Anil Swarup confirmed the time and date of the release of the result on Twitter.

Results to be declared by 2 pm today https://t.co/H6tJPt0s3f — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) June 4, 2018

The National Level Medical Entrance Exam known as the NEET 2018 exam was conducted on 6 May which saw more than 13 lakh candidates appearing for the exam.

CBSE on 25 May had issued the answer key for NEET 2018 while 27 May was set as the deadline for the candidates to raise any objection on the answer key, OMR sheet, and test booklet code, reported News18.

The CBSE will prepare a merit list of the eligible and successful candidates who have opted for 15% All India quota seats. This will be based on the score obtained in the NEET 2018.

The list of successful candidates shall be forwarded to the DGHS (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for the purpose of allotment of seats by online counselling under the 15 percent All-India quota.

Cut-off expectations in 2018

According to experts, the cut-off is likely to drop considering the difficulty level of the NEET paper. The qualifying percentage for the unreserved category was 50 percent and the qualifying score as per qualification percentile (out of 720) was 131. The candidates also said that the Physics paper was lengthier this year than before.

For OBC/ SC/ ST category, it was 107 percentile and the qualifying percentage was 40 percent. Similarly, for physically challenged, it was 118, said The Indian Express.