NEET PG Counselling: MCC extends last date of resigning from allotted seat of Round 1 till 8 May

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date of resignation of seats for candidates who have joined their allotted college in (NEET) PG round 1 counselling. They have extended the date to May 8. The decision has been taken in view of coronavirus outbreak.

Those who want to give up their seat will have to inform their colleges through email and the college will have to cancel that seat so that it is available in the second round.

Colleges have also been directed to send resignation letters to such candidates through email.

Those who leave their seat will be allowed to appear in the second round of counselling and will have to submit fresh choices in the next round (round-2).

The MCC, in a notification released on 21 April, said candidates who have joined allotted college of first round but want to resign their seat can do so from 11 am on 22 April to 5 pm on 4 May.

The counselling committee last month released a notification for candidates belonging to reserved category who had been allotted unreserved seat in Round 1.

The notification said candidates who wanted to opt for unreserved seat and would not like to participate in counselling as EWS/ST/SC/OBC/PwD candidates should get their category changed to unreserved at college level.

Such candidates will be considered as general category candidates in further rounds of counselling.

Last month, the deadline for reporting for first round of NEET-PG counseling was extended till April 24.

MCC declared the result for Round 1 of the NEET PG Counselling 2020 on 11 April. NEET PG is conducted for admission to MD, MS, Diploma or MDS courses.

