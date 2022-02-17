NEET PG 2022: NBEMS extends cut-off date for internship completion, check details here

NEET PG 2022 will be held as a Computer Based Test (CBT) on 21 May, 2022, from 9 am to 12.30 pm for applicants seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the cut-off date for completion of an internship for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022. As per the official notice, the cut-off date has been extended till 31 July, 2022. Applicants can visit the official website of NBEMS and check the official notice.

The NBEMS has announced the extension of the cut-off date after the Supreme Court on 8 February, 2022, asked the MBBS students to make a representation to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Students are seeking an extension of the one-year internship deadline beyond 31 May, 2022.

As per the official notification, the Board will update the online application form accordingly and the changes in the NEET PG 2022 application form will be implemented by 18 February, 2022.

Candidates must note that the online registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 is 25 March, 2022. They can submit the online application form on the official website. The edit window will be open for them from 29 March, 2022, to 7 April, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 will be held as a Computer Based Test (CBT) on 21 May, 2022, from 9 am to 12.30 pm for applicants seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The hall tickets will be available on the official website from 16 May, 2022.

NEET PG 2022: Here’s how to register

-Go to the official website of NBEMS

-On the homepage, go to NEET PG 2022 section and click on the application link

-Then, click on the New Registration option and follow the registration process

-Fill the NEET PG 2022 application form and upload the requested documents

-Select the exam city, pay the application fee and submit the form

Check the official notice here.

Check the NEET PG 2022 Information Brochure here.

For any query, candidates can contact the Board through Candidate Care Support at 022-61087595 or write at Email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in .