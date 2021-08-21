NEET-MDS 2021: MCC begins counselling registration process from today; check details here

As per the latest update, the seat allocation process will be conducted between 25 and 26 August, while the results will be declared on 27 August

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the counselling registrations process for the NEET MDS admissions 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) counselling session by visiting the official website www.mcc.nic.in till 24 August (12:00 pm).

As per the latest update, the seat allocation process will be conducted between 25 and 26 August, while the results will be declared on 27 August. The second round of counselling will begin from 6 September onwards.

Selected candidates will be required to report to the institution between 28 August and 1 September following the seat distribution process. These applicants will have to submit their required documents for further verification and also pay the fee of the allocated respective college.

However, if a candidate fails to do so, the seat will be made available for other students who will apply in the next round of allotments.

Candidates can follow these steps to register for the counselling round:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://www.mcc.nic.in/#/home

Step 2: Search and click on MDS counselling that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Then click on “Online Registration and Choice Filling” that appears on the screen. Candidates will have to register and login into the portal as required

Step 4: It is important for the applicant to fill up the counselling form and pay the fee to confirm or book the seat

Step 5: After providing all details click on submit. Then download the form and take a print of the same for future reference or use

Direct link: http://mcc.nic.in/Webinfo/File/ViewFile?FileId=1&LangId=

Candidates are requested to check the information bulletin here: http://mcc.nic.in/Webinfo/File/ViewFile?FileId=4&LangId=P

Application Fee

Students should note that at the time of registration, they are advised to pay two kinds of fees. The first is the Non-Refundable Registration fee and the second is Refundable Security Deposit.

Non-Refundable Registration fee: This fee is for AIQ or Central University which is Rs 1,000 for UR/EWS candidates. Whereas for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD applicants, it is Rs 500 and for Deemed University candidates, the amount is Rs 5,000.

Refundable Security Deposit: This fee is for AIQ or Central University or ESIC which is Rs 25,000 for UR/EWS candidates and Rs 10,000 for SC/ST/OBC/PwD applicants.