NEET exam: Kamal Haasan, MK Stalin slam govt, CBSE as TN students made to travel out of state to take test

Opposition parties urged the government to make special travel arrangements for students from Tamil Nadu who have been allotted examination centres outside the state in order to be able to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET), scheduled to take place on Sunday.

According to CNN-News18, students from the state are being forced to travel to states like Rajasthan, Kerala, and Sikkim after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which conducts the national entrance exam for admission into MBBS and BDS colleges across India.

"At least a quarter of the students have no money," the TV news channel said.

Advocate P Guruswami told News18 that between 1,000 and 1,500 students will have to travel to Ernakulum and other centres in Kerala alone.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also criticised the state government, saying, "In this digital age, expecting Tamil Nadu students to travel to Kerala and Rajasthan for NEET exam is not fair. The government should felicitate taking exams in the state.”

According to The Hindu, DMK leader MK Stalin on Thursday criticised the Centre for not making necessary arrangements so that all students from Tamil Nadu could write the NEET in centres within the state. According to the report, Stalin said in a statement that "the Central government was not taking the interests of the students from Tamil Nadu into consideration and was causing unnecessary confusion."

S Kalimuthu Mylavan, a lawyer, had submitted a PIL that the candidates from Tamil Nadu were allotted examination centres in other states and not within the state as mentioned in their applications.

Disposing of the PIL, the Madras High Court had directed the CBSE to re-allot the NEET examination centres in respect of those candidates from Tamil Nadu, who have been allotted centres in other states, adjacent to their place of residence or at least in the state at the earliest.

"Because of allotment of exam centres in other states, the candidates will have to travel a long distance and there will be financial implications on them," a division bench of justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and M Dhandapani had said while directing the CBSE to allot centres adjacent to the affected candidates' place of residence or at least in Tamil Nadu at the earliest.

The revised allotment should be intimated to the candidates by the CBSE by publishing the information on a website or newspaper, the bench had said. Similarly, candidates who have been allotted centres in other states can apply to the local NEET exam centre and get fresh allotments.

"On such representation, the same shall be considered by the authorities in a proper manner as directed above and such details shall be published," the bench had said.

CBSE, however, had moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order, stating that it doesn't have sufficient time to arrange for exam centres in Tamil Nadu, NDTV reported. The apex court stayed the Madras High Court order, however, it told CBSE to ensure proper arrangements are in place from next year onwards to allow students from Tamil Nadu to appear for the entrance exam within the state.

In a related case, the Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed Sikh students to carry traditional 'kada' and 'kirpan' inside the exam hall in the upcoming NEET exam. Students appearing for the entrance exam will have to arrive an hour early to be screened before the exam centre, IANS said.

