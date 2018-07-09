Football world cup 2018

NEET Counselling 2018: MCC begins choice-filling and locking process of second phase today

India FP Staff Jul 09, 2018 15:03:29 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee has started the choice-filling and locking process for the second phase of counselling for All India NEET counselling today, according to several media reports.

The process began at 10 am and will go on till 5 pm. The registration process began on 8 July.

Representational image. Reuters

Here is a schedule for the second phase of counselling:
- Processing of seat allotment will take place from 10 to 11 July 2018
- Results will be declared on 12 July, 2018, on the official webistes: mcc.nic.in or cbseneet.nic.in
- Candidates are to report to their allotted institutes from 13 July, 2018, to 22 July, 2018

NDTV reported that the remaining seats after the second phase of counselling will be given to state quota by 23 July. A final session of counselling will take place between 10 and 11 August, 2018

The candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round are required to report to their allotted institutes. After finishing the formalities for admission, the candidates can decide whether to participate in the third round of admissions or not, according to a report in The Indian Express. The report also said that the ones wishing to participate will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 10,000 within two days of publishing the result.

NDTV reported that the NEET results were released on 4 June, 2018. The cut off for general category was 119, for physically disabled it was 107 and for the rest it was 96.


