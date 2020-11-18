NEET 2020 UG counselling: Registration for 2nd round postponed, to commence on 20 November
MCC is holding counselling for only of the 15 percent All India Quota seats. Meanwhile, respective state authorities are conducting NEET counselling through state quota
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has rescheduled round 2 of the NEET 2020 UG counselling. The registration for NEET 2020 round 2 UG counselling was scheduled to begin from today but will now start from 20 November.
In a notification, the MCC said the postponement is “due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of round 2 and resultant revision of seat matrix.”
Seat Surrender facility for round 1 has been reopened and will be available till 5 pm on 19 November.
The final list for the first round of NEET counselling 2020 was released on 7 November. Candidates whose names featured on the list were eligible to take admission to MBBS and BDS undergraduate courses under the All India Quota. The round 1 result was declared for candidates who had qualified the NEET 2020 exam for medical courses and registered for admission.
The MCC is holding counselling for only of the 15 percent All India Quota seats. Meanwhile, respective state authorities are conducting NEET counselling through state quota.
Registered candidates who did not get any seat in round 1 of the NEET 2020 counselling are eligible to sit in the second round. Those who were allotted a seat in the first round but had not joined it are also allowed to apply for admission in the second round of the counselling. Apart from this, those who reported at an allotted college for the first round but opted for second round up-gradation can appear in the second round.
After the completion of the second round of counselling, the MCC will start a mop-up round for central and deemed universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER from 10 December.
The registration process for this round will take place from 10 to 14 December. The result for the mop-up round will be declared on 17 December.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
RJD candidate from Jokihat booked for violating MCC, claims it was an 'oversight'
An FIR was lodged against candidate Sarfaraz Alam after he was spotted at a polling station wearing a badge denoting the RJDs poll symbol lantern, district poll authorities said
NEET Counselling 2020 final results for first round declared at mcc.nic.in; steps to download allotment letter
The Medical Counselling Committee is conducting NEET Counselling 2020 only for the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. NEET Counselling for admissions via state quota is being conducted by respective state authorities
Legendary West Indian pacer Michael Holding appointed as MCC Foundation's new patron
The MCC Foundation is the charitable arm of the Marylebone Cricket Club, custodians of the game's laws, and was created with the aim of enhancing lives through cricket.