NEET 2020 UG counselling: Registration for 2nd round postponed, to commence on 20 November

MCC is holding counselling for only of the 15 percent All India Quota seats. Meanwhile, respective state authorities are conducting NEET counselling through state quota

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has rescheduled round 2 of the NEET 2020 UG counselling. The registration for NEET 2020 round 2 UG counselling was scheduled to begin from today but will now start from 20 November.

In a notification, the MCC said the postponement is “due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of round 2 and resultant revision of seat matrix.”

Seat Surrender facility for round 1 has been reopened and will be available till 5 pm on 19 November.

The final list for the first round of NEET counselling 2020 was released on 7 November. Candidates whose names featured on the list were eligible to take admission to MBBS and BDS undergraduate courses under the All India Quota. The round 1 result was declared for candidates who had qualified the NEET 2020 exam for medical courses and registered for admission.

The MCC is holding counselling for only of the 15 percent All India Quota seats. Meanwhile, respective state authorities are conducting NEET counselling through state quota.

Registered candidates who did not get any seat in round 1 of the NEET 2020 counselling are eligible to sit in the second round. Those who were allotted a seat in the first round but had not joined it are also allowed to apply for admission in the second round of the counselling. Apart from this, those who reported at an allotted college for the first round but opted for second round up-gradation can appear in the second round.

After the completion of the second round of counselling, the MCC will start a mop-up round for central and deemed universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER from 10 December.

The registration process for this round will take place from 10 to 14 December. The result for the mop-up round will be declared on 17 December.