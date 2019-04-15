NEET 2019 admit card: NTA to release hall ticket for medical entrance exam, download from ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2019 admit card | The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 on its official website on Monday, 15 April. Students can check ntaneet.nic.in for the NEET 2019 admit card.

NEET 2019 is scheduled for 5 May. This year, over 15 lakh students have applied for the competitive exam for admission to medical courses in India and abroad. This is higher than the 13 lakh candidates who appeared for NEET in 2018.

This year, the government made NEET mandatory for Indian students who wish to study medicine abroad, as a result of which the number of candidates is higher.

How to download your NEET 2019 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download admit card' link

Step 3: Enter your registration number to log in on the new window that opens

Step 5: Your NEET 2019 admit card will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download your admit card and take a print out

No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid NEET admit card. When students download their admit card, a PDF of the hall ticket will also be emailed to their registered email ID.

Students should check their personal details on the admit card for accuracy. They should also make note of the city allotted to them for the NEET exam and their centre.

Candidates must also check that the admit card mentions the right medium of instruction/examination, as NEET 2019 will be held in English, Hindi, Urdu and eight regional languages.

Students should also go through the instructions on the NEET 2019 admit card, which will include the reporting time, items that are allowed and other instructions on how to fill the OMR sheet in the examination.

