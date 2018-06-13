NEET 2018 counselling: Round 1 schedule on to begin at 5 pm today; check updates at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - NEET (UG), 2018 counselling on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The counselling will start on Wednesday from 5 pm onwards.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the result and cut-off of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018, on 4 June in which around 7,14,000 candidates have managed to cross the cut-off mark set by CBSE.

Candidates who have scored a minimum of 50th percentage (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for General-PH) will be eligible for NEET 2018 counselling round.

The payment gate for the first round of counselling will be open till 19 June 19, noon and the registration fees will be non-refundable.

Here is the detailed schedule for all the rounds of NEET 2018 counselling:

NEET 2018: Round 1

- Registration, payment and choice of filling: 13 June 2018 to 18 June 2018, until 5 pm (Payment facility will be available till 9 July 2018 till 12.00 noon)

- Choice filling/locking: 19 June 2018 (10.00 am to 5.00 pm as per server time)

- Processing of seat allotment: 20 June 2018 to 21 June 2018

- Result: 22 June 2018

- Reporting: 23 June 2018 to 3 July 2018

NEET 2018: Round 2

- Registration, payment and choice of filling: 6 July to 8 July until 5 pm (Payment facility will be available till 15 August 2018 12 noon)

- Choice filling/locking: 9 July 2018 (10.00 am to 5.00 pm as per server time)

- Processing of seat allotment: 10 July 2018 to 11 July 2018

- Result: 12 July 2018

- Reporting: 13 July 2018 to 22 July 2018

- Display of Seat Matrix for Mop-up: 10 August 2018 to 11 August 2018

- Registration, choice filling and payment: 12 August 2018, to 14 August 2018(until 5 pm)

- Choice filling/locking: 15 August 2018(10.00 am to 5.00 pm as per server time)

- Processing of seat allotment: 16 August 2018

- Result: 17 August 2018

- Reporting: 18 August 2018 to 26 August 2018

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)/Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET 2018 counselling. The counselling will be conducted for admissions to 15 percent