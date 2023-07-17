Nearly 1.5 lakh kg seized drugs burnt across India as HM Amit Shah chairs drug trafficking meet

A staggering 1,44,000 kilogram of illicit drugs worth Rs 2,378 crores were destroyed across multiple states in India as Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Regional Conference on ‘Drugs Trafficking and National Security’ in New Delhi on Monday.

Expressing his gratitude, Amit Shah thanked the states and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for their efforts in eliminating illegal drugs in such large quantity.

In his address at the conference, the Home Minister appealed to all Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors to adopt similar measures in their respective states.

He emphasized that the key to victory in this battle lies in raising maximum awareness, particularly among the youth. Home Minister personally observed the destruction of drugs in different states by means of video-conferencing, while he was present in New Delhi.

Commending the efforts of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi in combating the drug menace, Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted a significant increase in the crackdown on drugs. He revealed that between 2006 and 2013, a total of 1,250 cases were registered, resulting in the seizure of 1.52 lakh kilograms of drugs.

In contrast, since the NDA government assumed power in 2014 until 2023, there have been 3,700 registered cases, leading to the confiscation of 3.94 lakh kilograms of drugs. This represents an impressive surge of 160% in both the registration of cases and the recovery of drugs.

Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated to destroy drugs across various states. The quantities of drugs destroyed in different locations were as follows: 1.03 lakh kilograms in Madhya Pradesh, 1,486 kilograms in Assam, 229 kilograms in Chandigarh, 25 kilograms in Goa, 4,277 kilograms in Gujarat, 2,458 kilograms in Haryana, 4,069 kilograms in Jammu and Kashmir, 159 kilograms in Maharashtra, 1,803 kilograms in Tripura, and 4,049 kilograms in Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, the recent destruction of drugs on Monday has brought the total quantity of drugs eliminated over the past year to 10 lakh kilograms, with an estimated value of ₹12,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)