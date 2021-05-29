Cadet R Saini stood first in the Science stream with a FGPA of 8.35. From the Computer Science stream, cadet J Tamrakar came first with an FGPA of 8.39

The National Defence Academy (NDA) conducted the convocation ceremony of the 140th course at Maharashtra’s Habibullah Hall on Friday, 28 May. A total of 215 cadets were conferred a degree from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University.

From the total number of candidates, 48 cadets were in the Science stream, 93 in Computer Science, and 74 in Arts. There were 18 cadets from a few foreign countries who were also awarded degrees.

Meanwhile, the BTech stream comprising 44 Naval cadets and 52 Air Force cadets also received their three-year course completion certificates.

“The BTech stream, comprising 44 Naval and 52 Air Force cadets, got three-year course completion certificates. They will be given their degrees on completion of one-year training at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad,” an official said.

Looking into the toppers list, cadet R Saini stood first in the Science stream with a final grade point average (FGPA) of 8.35. From the Computer Science stream, cadet J Tamrakar came first with an FGPA of 8.39.

The Chief Guest for the convocation ceremony was Lieutenant General D B Shekatkar, Chancellor of Sikkim University. He is a retired Indian army officer and was commissioned on 30 June 1963 into the Maratha Light Infantry.

During his address, Lt Gen Shekatkar congratulated the cadets for successfully completing their course from one of the toughest training academies across the world. He further highlighted how military officers need to demonstrate outstanding leadership qualities and behaviour.

According to The Indian Express report, the Chief Guest was received by NDA Commandant Lieutenant General Asit Mistry. During the event, NDA principal Dr O P Shukla, presented the academic report of the spring term.