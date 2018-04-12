NCW 'strongly condemns' Unnao, Kathua rape cases, issues notice to MLA Surendra Singh for comments defending accused

The National Commission for Women on Thursday took strong note of the rape cases in Uttar's Pradesh Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

In a press release on Thursday, the NCW said, "The National Commission for Women strongly condemns the brutal gang-rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir and the rape case in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The Commission calls for action against the perpatrators."

The NCW also stated that it has sent a notice to BJP MLA from Bairia Surendra Singh for his comments on the case. While defending another BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is an accused in the Unnao rape case, Singh had said, "Tell me who will rape a mother of three? He is being falsely implicated."

The NCW, however, stated that it cannot take action in the two rape cases, as both the victims are minors. It said that the crimes fall under the purview of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

It took note of a report in The Times of India on Thursday which reported that the Unnao rape survivor’s mother had moved an application before a local court in February declaring the latter as a minor.