NCW chief says team will be sent to probe abuse case against CPM MLA if Kerala DGP does not respond to it

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) would send an enquiry team to Kerala to probe the case of alleged sexual abuse of a woman by a ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) MLA if the state police chief does not appraise it about the action taken in the matter within 15 days, commission chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Friday.

A woman leader of the Democratic Youth Federation (DYF), the youth wing of the CPM, had raised the sexual abuse charges against CPM MLA P Sasi, following which the party's state unit began a probe.

Sharma said the commission also tried to reach out to the complainant but she did not come forward as she is being forced not to talk to them. "The National Commission for Women would dispatch an enquiry team to Kerala to probe the case of alleged sexual harassment of a woman by a CPI(M) MLA if the DGP does not respond to the women body's direction within 15 days," Sharma said.

The commission on Thursday directed Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera to apprise it about the action taken in the matter.

The panel also stated that it was "deeply disturbed" by the alleged conduct of Sasi.

In a series of tweets, the National Commission for Women said it has written to the director general of police and state police chief, Kerala giving directions that the matter is investigated. "The NCW has also directed him to apprise the commission about the action taken in the matter and ensure speedy delivery of justice to the victim," the organisation said.