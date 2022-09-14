NCPCR seeks action against Rahul Gandhi for misusing children during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress hits back

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights stated that it has received a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi and the Jawahar Bal Manch are targeting children with political intentions and forcing them to participate in political activities

New Delhi: The Congress accused the apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) of being an affiliate of the RSS after it asked the Election Commission of initiating action against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly “misusing children as political tools” in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said these are efforts to derail the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in which Rahul Gandhi is participating.

“The NCPCR started by Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Government has now become a RSS affiliate nothing less. Pathetic efforts to derail Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.

Taking a swipe at NCPCR, Congress MP Jothimani shared a video of a child “waiting to welcome Rahul Gandhi with love and flower.”

Jairam Ramesh retweeted the post and said, “Childish Commission is directed by Jhoot ki Rani.”

According to PTI, NCPCR had asked the Election Commission to initiate necessary action and inquiry into a complaint against the Congress and Gandhi for allegedly “misusing children as political tools” in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights stated that it has received a complaint alleging that Gandhi and the Jawahar Bal Manch are targeting children with political intentions and forcing them to participate in political activities.

The NCPCR charged that this is a violation of Election Commission rules that state that political parties can only be formed by adults.

“Since there is a prima-facie violation of child rights. Further, use of children as props to fulfil political agenda is child abuse which can have a severe long term impact on their mental health and is against is Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The commission thereby requests your good offices to look into the matter and have a thorough inquiry of the events and take necessary action against the political party and its members who have been mentioned in the complaint,” it said in its letter to the Election Commission.

Congress has launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra to strengthen the party’s grassroots connections. The yatra, which began on 7 September, will cover 3,570 kilometres in five months from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

With inputs from PTI

