NCPCR launches 'CiSS application' to help rehabilitation of children in street situations

In order to help in the rehabilitation process of Children in Street Situations (CiSS), the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has launched a 'CiSS application' under the Baal Swaraj portal.

Baal Swaraj is a portal launched by NCPCR for online tracking and digital real-time monitoring mechanism of children in need of care and protection. The portal has two functions - COVID care and CiSS, read a statement from the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

COVID Care link caters to the children who have lost either or both parents due to COVID-19 or otherwise post March 2020. It follows six stages framework for the rehabilitation of children. The first stage is the collection of the child’s details, which is accomplished through the portal. The second stage is Social Investigating Report i.e. investigating the child’s background. This is done under the supervision of the District Child Protection Unit by the District Child Protection Officer by conversing and counselling the child. The third stage is formulating an Individual Care Plan for the child. The fourth stage is the order of the Child Welfare Committee based on the SIR submitted to the CWC. The fifth stage is allocating the schemes and benefits that the beneficiary can avail of. And in the sixth stage, a checklist is made for the evaluation of the progress i.e. (Follow Ups).

The standard operating procedure for care and protection of children in street situations 2.0 categorises any child under ‘Children in Street Situation’ if the child is living on the streets alone, living on the streets during the day, or living on the streets with the family. The root cause of this phenomenon is the migration of families from rural to urban areas in search of a better standard of living, the statement said.

This portal, developed by, NCPCR is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India to help children in street situations. The CiSS application is used for receiving data of children in street situations from all the states and union territories, tracking their rescue and rehabilitation process. The initiative is taken under the direction of the Supreme Court.

The program embodies Article 51 (A) of the Constitution of India, as it provides a platform to the public and organizations catering to the welfare of the children to report any child in need of assistance. The platform serves to collect data and report to the District Child Protection Officer for them to take necessary action, the statement added.

How the CiSS application works?

To report a child under 'Children in Street Situations', visit https://ncpcr.gov.in/baalswaraj/login, click on 'Citizen Portal', then go to 'Report a CiSS to help a child'. It will lead to a form that will ask for the child’s and the informant’s details. Once registered, a registration ID is generated along with the contact information of the concerned DCPO for further follow up. The DCPO will get information of the child on the dashboard for further action that is, rescue and rehabilitation.

It also provides a platform for professionals and organizations to provide any help that they can to children in need. Help can be provided in the form of open shelters, counselling services, medical services, sponsorships, de-addiction services, education services, legal/paralegal services, volunteering, student volunteering, identification of hotspot, identification of CiSS, or any other assistance. The organizations and institutions that can utilize the platform are the non-government organisation, civil society organisation, higher educational or technical institutions, foundation, society, or a trust.

To provide professional help, visit https://ncpcr.gov.in/baalswaraj/login, click on 'Citizen Portal', go to 'Providing Services to help CiSS'. Select 'For Individual/Professional' to opt to provide a service as an individual or select 'For Organizations & Institutions' to opt to provide as an organisation. Fill in all the required details and submit. Once registered, a registration ID is generated along with the contact information of the DCPO of the state or union territory.

The participants- informants, professionals, or the organisations will be awarded a digital certificate acknowledging their contribution to helping the children in street situations after the assessment of the DCPO.

