NCPCR asks Saharanpur DM to take immediate action against Darul Uloom Deoband for banning students from learning English

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the District Magistrate of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to take action against the education department of Darul Uloom Deoband for issuing an order, prohibiting students from learning English or any other language while studying in the Islamic seminary.

In a letter to Saharanpur DM, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that the commission has taken cognizance of the order, issued by Maulana Hussain Haridwari, the in-charge of the department, emphasising strict adherence and warned of expulsion for non-compliance.

“Your attention is once again drawn to such kind of unlawful and misleading notices being issued by Darul Uloom wherein rights of children are blatantly disregarded… Commission would like to reiterate that publishing such statements justifies the idea of punishment or abuse towards children and may prove harmful for them,” Kanoongo said in the letter.

“You are requested to take immediate action in the matter, issue order for withdrawal of this notice and ensure that it is withdrawn at the earliest,” the NCPCR chief said.

The Commission said that the recent notice threatens the students of severe consequences which is violation of Section 17 of RTE Act, 2009 which prohibits physical punishment or mental harassment to any child.

“This also violates Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 for cruelty against children that states that whoever is having the actual charge of, or control over, a child, assaults, abandons, exposes or willfully neglects the child or causes or procures the child to be assaulted, abandoned, abused, exposed or neglected in a manner likely to cause such unnecessary mental or physical suffering shall be punishable,” the letter stated.

The Commission has also asked the district magistrate to send it an action taken report within three days.

As per reports, the education department of Darul Uloom Deoband has issued directive, restricting students learning English or any other language throughout their tenure at the institution.

“Any student found violating this restriction, or secretly engaging in language study, will face expulsion from the institution. Also, the students found absent from classrooms or leaving before the completion of their classes will face severe consequences,” the order stated.

The notice of Darul Uloom has created panic in Muslim society. Reports said Maulana Hussain Ahmad Haridwari who issued the order had earlier released a notice in which he barred students from shaving or trimming beard saying that it was a wrong practice as per Islam and that they shall never get their beards shaved.

With inputs from agenices

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.