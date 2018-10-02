NCP holds silent protest in Mumbai on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, accuses BJP of pushing country backwards

Mumbai: Accusing the BJP-led central and Maharashtra governments of pushing the country backward, NCP leaders Tuesday marked the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by holding a silent protest in Mumbai.

Accusing the BJP of putting the country in a precarious position economically and spreading hatred among communities, the NCP stressed that India can be taken forward only through the Mahatma's path of truth.

Senior NCP leaders, including Maharashtra NCP unit chief Jayant Patil, former ministers Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Mumbai NCP head Sachin Ahir observed silence near Gandhi's statue, located close to state secretariat here.

They covered their mouths with black cloth, as a mark of protest.

"Both the Central and state governments have failed miserably in handling issues concerning the common people," Patil told reporters.

He hit out at the governments over various issues including Rafale deal, fuel price rise, fall in Rupee's value against the US dollar, "poor" employment generation and demonetisation.

"The government has gone adrift from the ideology of Bapu. When it is required to walk on the path as shown by Gandhi, it is walking on the path of lie and violence," he said.