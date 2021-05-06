The exam was earlier scheduled on 12 June, but the National Testing Agency postponed the test and will release a new date soon

The last date to register for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021 has been extended till 31 May (up to 5 pm). The window for correction in the application forms will open from 2 to 8 June.

As per the latest notification, the decision has been taken after candidates requested for extension of the last date “on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 ”.

The exam was scheduled for 12 June. However, National Testing Agency (NTA) will release a new date soon.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

1. Visit https://nchmjee.nta.nic.in/

2. Click on the ‘Fill Registration Form NCHM JEE 2021’

3. A new page will open. Now, click on the ‘New Registration’ link

4. Enter all the required details while filling the online application form and submit it

5. After submission, an application number will be generated which will be used to complete the remaining steps

6. Now, log in using the system generated application number and create a password

7. Complete the application form

8. Upload coloured or black and white photograph, signature, and PWD certificate (if applicable)

9. Pay examination fee

10. Save a copy. Take a printout, if required, for future reference

Here’s the direct link

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is conducted by the NTA for admission to the BSc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the academic year 2021-22.