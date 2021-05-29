Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the NCHM JEE 2021 is the entrance test for getting admission to BSc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) programme

The registration date for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021 has been extended to Sunday, 20 June. Previously, the deadline was 31 May. Candidates can now visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in on or before 20 June till 5 pm to apply for the exam. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the NCHM JEE 2021 is the exam for attaining admission to BSc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) programme.

The decision has been taken due to the difficulties faced by candidates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the steps that aspirants can follow to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website https://nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Fill Registration Form for NCHM JEE 2021’

Step 3: Click on the ‘New Registration’ link on the new page

Step 4: Enter your details to register

Step 5: Fill the NCHM JEE 2021 application form. Upload the photograph

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit it

Step 7: Download the filled application form

Step 8: Take a printout and keep it safely for future reference

Candidates can also visit the website (nchmjee.nta.nic.in) from 21 June to 30 June for any corrections in their application form.

Aspirants from the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. For EWS candidates, the fee is Rs 750. An amount of Rs 450 has to be paid by transgender candidates and also by those from SC, ST, and PwD categories.