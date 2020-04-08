NCERT begins online registration for RIE Common Entrance Exam 2020; candidates can apply till 4 May on cee.ncert.gov.in

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has started the online application process for Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for admission to teacher education programmes in Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs).

After clearing the CEE, candidates would be admitted in RIE Ajmer, RIE Bhopal, RIE Bhubaneswar, RIE Mysuru, NERIE Shillong, and Prarambh School for Teacher Education in Jhajjar.

The online registration and submission of application form began on 6 April and would continue till 4 May. The online application is for admission into five Teacher Education programmes:

i) B.Sc.B.Ed. (4 years)

ii) B.A.B.Ed. (4 year)

iii) M.Sc.Ed. (6 year)

iv) B.Ed. (2 year)

v) M.Ed. (2 year).

Eligible candidates can apply for admission to the teachers’ education programme on CEE NCERT website - http://cee.ncert.gov.in.

RIE CEE 2020 admit cards or hall tickets will be released on 12 May and they can be downloaded till 23 May. The NCERT CEE 2020 will be held on 24 May.

Applicants will have to submit their qualifying examination marks. Last date to submit qualifying exam marks for candidates applying to B.Sc.B.Ed (4-year), B.A.B.Ed (4-year) and M.Sc.Ed (6-year) is 10 June.

Those appearing for NCERT CEE 2020 for B.Ed, and M.Ed will have to provide qualifying exam marks by 1 July. The results for B.Sc.B.Ed (4-year), B.A.B.Ed (4-year) and M.Sc.Ed (6-year) will be declared on 5 July, while the result for B.Ed and M.Ed will be announced on 10 July.

