New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 60 kg mephedrone drug worth Rs 120 crore in international market from Mumbai and Gujarat and arrested six persons in connection with the two cases with common linkages.

“Acting on a tip-off, NCB recovered approximately 50 kg of MD drugs concealed in a godown in Mumbai. Two people including the kingpin of the cartel have been arrested. Both the arrested accused are from Mumbai,” said SK Singh, Deputy Director General, NCB.

Singh said initially the seizure was made in Gujarat after the Naval Intelligence Unit of Jamnagar shared information regarding the sale of mephedrone drug in the state.

“This input was jointly developed by NCB and Naval Intelligence Unit and seized around 10.350 kg of MD drugs and four persons were arrested in the case,” added Singh.

He said one of those arrested in Jamnagar has been identified as Sohail Ghaffar, who was a pilot with Air India from 2016-18.

“Preliminary probe has revealed that both seizures have common linkages. Value of total seized (60 Kg) MD drug is approximately 120 crore,” said the NCB Deputy Director General.

Mephedrone, also known as meow meow’ or MD, is a synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

