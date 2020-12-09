NCB arrests absconding accused in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death
The Narcotics Control Bureau also seized a contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore during raids in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a bureau official said.
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested an absconding accused in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and also seized a contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore during raids in Mumbai, an NCB official said on Wednesday.
The NCB official claimed it is the "biggest seizure" of drugs in the case linked to Rajput's death.
The accused, identified as Regel Mahakal, was arrested late Tuesday night after raids in some areas of Mumbai, including Lokhandwala, by an NCB team led by the probe agency's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the official said.
Asian News International reports that Mahakal will be produced before the court later in the day.
A contraband, ''Malana cream'', worth Rs 2.5 crore was seized during the raids, he said, adding that raids are still going on.
One more person was also arrested during the raids, the official said without divulging further details.
Mahakal's name had cropped up during questioning of some drugs peddlers in the case.
He allegedly used to supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani, also an accused in the case who was arrested in September this year, who was supplying it to others, he said.
Rajput, 34, died by suicide in Mumbai's Bandra suburb on 14 June this year.
The NCB has been probing the alleged use in some quarters of Bollywood after the death of Rajput on the basis of some WhatsApp chats involving drugs.
The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Rhea, her brother, and some other accused were later granted bail.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar begin filming director Rensil D'Silva's thriller Dial 100
Director Rensil D'Silva has written Dial 100 along with Niranjan Iyengar.
Karan Johar responds to Madhur Bhandarkar's request to change Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives title
Karan Johar said he hoped the two filmmakers could "move away and onward from this"
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pavail Gulati cast in Omung Kumar's Janhit Mein Jaari, written, produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa
The news of the film was announced by Mary Kom, who was the subject of Omung Kumar's 2014 biopic.