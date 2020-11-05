NCB arrests 30-year-old man for allegedly supplying film, TV personalities with drugs

The accused, Abdul Wahid, was nabbed from Azad Nagar Metro station in Andheri area of Mumbai on Wednesday and 650 gm ganja, certain quantities of mephedrone (also known as MD) and charas, Rs 1.75 lakh and a car were recovered from his possession, the NCB official said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a 30-year-old man who was allegedly supplying drugs to people connected with the film and TV industry, an official said on Thursday.

His link has also surfaced with the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the official from the NCB said.

"Wahid is a big catch as he was supplying drugs to people connected with film industry and TV serials," he said.

The NCB had earlier arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty and some other people in connection with its probe into the drugs case in Rajput's death. Chakraborty is currently out on bail.

The NCB recently also questioned some Bollywood personalities in connection with its probe into the drugs angle in Rajput''s death.

Rajput (34) died by suicide in Mumbai's Bandra suburb on 14 June this year.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669