NBSE Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Nagaland board to declare HSLC 10th, HSSLC 12th results at 2 pm on nbsenagaland.com

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is expected to announce the results of the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) exams today (Thursday, 2 May). According to media reports, the results are likely to be declared at 2 pm, however, there has been no official confirmation yet.
Students can check their scores on the official website — nbsenagaland.com.
The NBSE held the Class 10 exams from 13 to 25 February and the Class 12 exams from 12 February to 4 March. NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose said that provisional result gazettes will be issued to all registered institutes of the board. The results will also be put up on the NBSE notice board.
In 2018, Class 10 students recorded an overall pass percentage of 61.86 percent, and 79.21 percent of Class 12 students had cleared the exams.
Steps to check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019'
Step 3: The results will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Download the results and take a printout for future reference
Candidates can also check their scores at alternative websites such as examresults.net or indiaresults.com.
Students can also get their scores via SMS. To get the Class 10 results via SMS, type: RESULTNBSE10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.
For Class 12 scores, type: NB12ROLLNUMBER and send the same to 56070
As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
Updated Date: May 02, 2019 12:30:59 IST
Highlights
Last year's statistics for Class 12 or HSSLC exam:
In 2018, Class 12 students had recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.21 percent. The Science stream students bagged the highest pass percentage of 84.39 percent, followed by Commerce students at 73.75 percent and the pass percentage for Arts stream students was 73.42 percent.
The results of both 2018 HSSLC and HSLC examination were announced on 18 May.
Last year's statistics for Class 10 or HSLC exam:
In 2018, Class 10 students had recorded an overall pass percentage of 66.86 percent. Of the 19,000 students who appeared for the 10th exam in 2018, 13,858 cleared the test.
Students must check NBSE website on timely basis
Since the Nagaland board did not confirm on the timing of 2019 result announcement yet, students expecting their Class 10, Class 12 scores are adviced to keep visiting the NBSE’s official website on timely basis.
Provisional result gazettes to be issued to all registered institutes
Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) chairperson Asano Sekhose said that provisional result gazettes will be issued to all registered institutes of the board. The results will also be put up on the NBSE notice board.
12:30 (IST)
12:17 (IST)
Mizoram board declares Class 10 HSLC results of 2019
As Nagaland students await their 10th HSLC and 12th HSSLC results, the Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the results of the Class 10 examinations today (2 May).
Read more on Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2019 here
12:00 (IST)
Nagaland first North East state to declare 2019 board results
Nagaland will become the first North East state to announce board exam results after the release of HSLC and HSSLC results today. Following will be Manipur board which is expected to declare Class 12 result this week.
11:36 (IST)
Various ways to check HSSLC, HSLC scores:
11:31 (IST)
Nagaland board to declare 2019 results shortly
The NBSE will release the result for HSLC 10th and HSSLC 12th exams soon. The board has said that the results will be declared in late afternoon on Thursday (2 May), but has not confirmed on the time yet. Students are advised to keep checking the NBSE official website for any latest update.
11:18 (IST)
11:09 (IST)
11:04 (IST)
Around 40,000 candidates await their HSSLC and HSLC scores
Last year, a total of 15,281 students had registered for the HSSLC or Class 12 examination including 11,339 students appearing from arts stream, 1360 from Commerce and 2,582 from the Science stream. For 2018 HSLC or 10th exam, 25,654 students had appeared.
10:52 (IST)
10:40 (IST)
10:36 (IST)
Students can also check Class 10 and 12 results on third party websites
Candidates can also check their HSSLC and HSLC scores at alternative websites such as examresults.net or indiaresults.com.
10:30 (IST)
10:28 (IST)
10:22 (IST)
10:14 (IST)
Check HSSLC, HSLC scores at official website
The results are likely to be declared in the afternoon. Students can check their scores on the official website — nbsenagaland.com.
10:12 (IST)
