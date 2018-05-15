NBSE result 2018: Nagaland board Class 10 and 12 result to be declared tomorrow; check on nbsenagaland.com

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is going to announce the results of HSLC (Class 10th) exams and HSSLC (Class 12th) examinations tomorrow (18 May, 2018). All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, nbsenagaland.com.

Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net and indiaresults.com. This year, a total of 36,993 students appeared for both HSLC and HSSLC examinations.

According to The Indian Express, Around, 15,281 students had registered for the HSSLC examination (Arts-11339, Commerce-1360, Science-2582) this year. The exam was conducted at 54 provisional centres across the state. 10,437 boys and 11,275 girls had registered for the HSLC examination from 78 centres. The highest enrolment observed at Dimapur district with 7,094 candidates followed by Kohima with 3,619 candidates.

Here is how you can check your score for the NBSE Class 10th results 2018:

1) Visit the official website www.nbsenagaland.com

2) On the homepage, go to the Results section

3) A new page will open

4) Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

5) Submit the entered information

6) Save your Nagaland HSLC result 2018

Last year, both the HSLC, HSSLC results were declared on 8 May 2017. The High School Leaving Certificate or the Class 10th examinations started from 15 February and ended on 27 February. Some 22,446 students appeared in the examination that was held in 76 centres across the state amid wide protest by the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), Kohima and the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC).

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.