Naxal leader with bounty of Rs 3 lakh surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon, says disillusionment was the reason

Raipur: A Naxal leader, carrying a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, surrendered today in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, police said.

Dhaniram Gavde (28) turned himself in before Kondagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav, citing his disillusionment with the "hollow" ideology of the Naxal movement, Kondagaon Additional SP Maheshwar Nag said.

He was also impressed by the provisions of the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, police said.

Gavde, who hails from Amabeda of Kanker district, was active as a "deputy commander" of Badgaon local operation squad (LOS). He was also a key member of the reconnaissance team of Maoists, the officer said.

He was allegedly involved in several deadly Naxal attacks on police teams in the area, Nag said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head.

Gavde will be provided facilities as per norms of the surrender and rehabilitation policy, the ASP said.