You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Naxal leader carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada; police official says insurgent was deputy commander of platoon

India Asian News International Aug 25, 2019 18:17:50 IST

  • Muchaki Budra, a Naxal deputy commander, who was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakhs on his head surrendered before the security forces here on Sunday

  • 'He carried out several attacks. He was active as deputy commander of a military platoon in Malangir area committee,' Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav told reporters here.

  • Budra's wife, Bhime, is also a Naxalite and efforts are on to make her surrender before the police, Pallav said.

Dantewada: Muchaki Budra, a Naxal deputy commander, who was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakhs on his head surrendered before the security forces Dantewada on Sunday.

Naxal leader carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada; police official says insurgent was deputy commander of platoon

Naxal deputy commander Muchaki Budra surrenders before security forces in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh on Sunday ANI

"He carried out several attacks. He was active as deputy commander of a military platoon in Malangir area committee," Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav told reporters here.

"He used to give training to Naxals. He has surrendered and was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head," the official said.

Budra's wife, Bhime, is also a Naxalite and efforts are on to make her surrender before the police, Pallav said.

"He has been given Rs 10,000 from the administration and will be provided further assistance as part of the Chhattisgarh government's policy," he said.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 18:17:50 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores