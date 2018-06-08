You are here:
Naxal commander killed in gunbattle with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

India PTI Jun 08, 2018 17:28:58 IST

Raipur: A Naxal commander was on Friday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.

The gunbattle took place early this morning in the jungles of Jaramongia jungles under Bhairamgarh police station limits when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said.

Representational image. AFP

"When the patrolling team was cordoning off Jaramongia jungles, located around 500 kilometres away from the state capital, it came under heavy fire by a group of 25-30 ultras following which gun-battle broke out between the two sides," he said.

The exchange of fire lasted for about an hour, after which the ultras fled into the dense forest, he said.

"During search of the spot, the body of a Maoist clad in 'uniform' along with one 7.62 mm pistol and its 3 live rounds, explosives, detonators, tiffin bomb, Naxal literature and Maoist related items were recovered from the spot," he said.

The deceased Naxal was identified as Moti Farsa (28), who was active as Ider militia platoon commander of Maoists, Garg said.

Further details are awaited as security forces were still carrying out a search of the area, he added.

 


