Naxal carrying bounty of Rs 47 lakh surrenders in Chhattisgarh; militant held secretary post in Gondia division of cadre

India Asian News International Aug 24, 2018 09:34:40 IST

Raipur: A Naxal having a bounty of Rs 47 lakh surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Representational image. Reuters

The police confirmed that Pahad Singh alias Kumarsaay alias Rammohhamad Singh Toppo, a native of Rajnandgaon, surrendered before Durg Inspector General, GP Singh. The police said that the Naxal was active since 1999 and a search operation was on to nab him by Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra police.

The resident of Naxal-hit Rajnandgaon district was a member of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Special Zonal Committee(MMCSZC) since it was formed and was a secretary of the Gondia division of the Naxals. Singh was part of the Naxal hierarchy for nearly two decades.

During a search operation, the police had earlier arrested three Naxals from the Kutru area of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.


