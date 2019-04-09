Naxal attack on Bhima Mandavi's convoy in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates: Former CM Raman Singh grieves loss of 'true public servant'

Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhima Mandavi and four police personnel were killed in an attack on a party convoy by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. Mandavi's body has been recovered.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel called an emergency meeting as CRPF sources said that the MLA was warned about the threat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and grieved the loss of a 'diligent' leader, while former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said that a 'true public servant' was lost. Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called the attack 'a cowardly act of violence'.

A massive IED blast was reported in the Nakulnar area of the district, only two days before the Lok Sabha polls will be held in Dantewada on 11 April.

Chhattisgarh will vote on 11, 18 and 23 April.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.