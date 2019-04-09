Naxal attack on Bhima Mandavi's convoy in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates: Former CM Raman Singh grieves loss of 'true public servant'

Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhima Mandavi and four police personnel were killed in an attack on a party convoy by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. Mandavi's body has been recovered.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel called an emergency meeting as CRPF sources said that the MLA was warned about the threat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and grieved the loss of a 'diligent' leader, while former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said that a 'true public servant' was lost. Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called the attack 'a cowardly act of violence'.
A massive IED blast was reported in the Nakulnar area of the district, only two days before the Lok Sabha polls will be held in Dantewada on 11 April.
Chhattisgarh will vote on 11, 18 and 23 April.
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 19:27:48 IST
Highlights
BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi's convoy was attacked by Naxals in Dantewada. The MLA and four others died in the attack.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
19:22 (IST)
Former CM Raman Singh said a true public servant was lost in this attack. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, "Stunned, speechless. We lost a true public servant in the Naxal attack in Dantewada. May God give peace to Mandavi and the police personnel who died in the attack. In these times of grief, we are with their families."
19:16 (IST)
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemns 'cowardly act of violence'
19:12 (IST)
19:08 (IST)
Modi calls Mandavi 'diligent' and 'courageous'
19:07 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to police personnel who died in the attack
18:59 (IST)
18:54 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Baghe calls high-level meeting.
18:50 (IST)
Visuals from the site of the attack
18:42 (IST)
The convoy came under attack between Kuakonta and Syamgiri in Dantewada. The escort vehicle of State Police came under the blast. Reinforcement of CRPF and ambulances has been rushed to the spot, according to News18.
18:37 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (Naxal Operations) Girdhari Nayak said, "BJP MLA was returning after an election rally. Bhima Mandavi was alerted about the threat and warned against going into the district."
18:33 (IST)
