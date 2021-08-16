Navroz 2021: Wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on Parsi New Year

For the unversed, the term 'navroz' is derived from the Persian language

The Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz, is celebrated every year on the first day of Farvardin (Zoroastrian calendar first month). Around 21 March every year, the occasion takes place around the Spring Equinox. However, the Navroz celebration has been pushed ahead by 200 days from its original date of the Spring Equinox as the Indian Parsis follow the Shahenshahi calendar which does not consider leap years. Hence, the regional festival is marked later in July or August.

This year, the Parsi New Year or Navroz is being celebrated today, 16 August in India. For the unversed, the term 'navroz' is derived from the Persian language. 'Nav' means 'new' while 'roz' means 'day'.

On the occasion of Navroz, take a look at a few messages and greetings to share with your family and close friends:

- Sending my warm wishes for a Happy Navroz! May the day bring you good fortune and success. May God bless you today and forever

- May this year is the beginning of many new things for you to make it a memorable one... Wishing a very Happy and blessed Parsi New Year to you and your family

- May your life be an example for many, Wishing you a year filled with joy and happiness. Happy Navroz!

- As the New Year begins, Let us pray that it will be a year with peace & happiness, God bless you throughout the new year. Happy Navroz 2021

- Dedicate this year to humanity and the betterment of the world. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Parsi New Year

- I pray for your and your family’s happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy Navroz

- May the glory of King spread all over,

May Lord praise us in galore,

Let’s pray for happiness and prosperity…

May this Parsi New Year give us Happiness.

Happy Navroz

- May your life be an example for many.

Wishing you a year filled with joy and happiness.

Happy Navroz!

- In harmony with the new and fresh birth of the motherland and nature,

we the Iranians wish and greet each and every one Navroz Mubarak

- Subah ho ya shaam, din ho ya raat, hum nahi bhulenge aapse kehna aaj hai Jamshedi Navroz. Dua hai ki yeh din aapka khaas ho. Mubarak Navroz