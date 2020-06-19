Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti releases result for Class 6 and 9 entrance exam; check at navodaya.gov.in

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti announced the entrance exam result for Class 6 and 9 today. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for Class 6 and Class 9 was conducted on 11 January and 8 February.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank shared a message on Twitter on 17 June to inform that selection list for “admission to Class VI in summer bound areas and lateral entry for class IX in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the session 2020-21 will be declared on 19th June 2020.”

Happy to share that select list of candidates for admission to Class VI in summer bound areas and lateral entry for class IX in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the session 2020-21 will be declared on 19th June 2020. Stay tuned... — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 17, 2020

The selection list has been released at navodaya.gov.in. According to Hindustan Times, every year, the results for the entrance exams are declared in April, but this year, the results have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entrance test for Class 6 was conducted in for a few states. The entrance exam for the remaining states will be conducted later, reported The Times of India.

The admission to the JNV takes place only on the basis of merit list.

Coronavirus has led to postponement of exams and delay in result declaration across the country.

How to check result

Step 1: Visit navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class for which you appeared.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will display on screen.

Step 5: Download the result for future reference.

The JNV begins the admission process just after the declaration of results.