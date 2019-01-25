National Voters’ Day 2019: Guide for first-timers to apply online, registered voters to make corrections

India is celebrating the 9th National Voters’ Day on Friday. Across the country, various events will be held at more than six lakh locations to sensitise voters about their rights and duties under democracy.

At the events organised by the Election Commission, new voters will be felicitated and handed over their voter identity cards. President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the main function in New Delhi where Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present.

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, 'No Voter to be Left Behind' is the theme for this year's celebrations. For first-time voters, the registration process is easy and doesn't involve a visit to any government office.

How to register for voting?

First-time voters can register online at the National Voters Service Portal (nvsp.in), which is an initiative of the Election Commission. Here is the step-by-step guide to register on the portal:

1. Visit (nvsp.in) and click on the link for 'Form6'. This application is also meant to be filled by those wanting to shift the constituency.

2. Choose the language preference by selecting either English, Hindi or Malayalam from the section on the upper-right side of the page. Fill the mandatory fields like name, date of birth, gender. Additional important details such as the area of domicile and your current and permanent address should also be filled.

3. Upload the voter's photograph and documents for age and address proof. Before filling the form, you should ensure that you have the scanned copies of the photograph and supporting documents on your computer.

4. The last part is on the declaration of the authenticity of the details filled in the form. Fill in the details and hit the submit button.

5. On completion of the steps, the user will receive a unique acknowledgement number through which they can track their voter registration or the status of their request to alter their constituency or address.

For already registered voters, there's an option to check their name on the electoral rolls. On the left side of the homepage, click on 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll'.

If one needs to make corrections to the details related to them on the electoral rolls, they can click on the link for form 8 on the homepage. The National Voters’ Day is celebrated all over the country on 25 January every year to mark the foundation day of Election Commission of India, which was established on 25 January, 1950.

