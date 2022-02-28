National Science Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme and how the day is celebrated

This year, the theme of the National Science Day is said to be 'Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future'

National Science Day is celebrated in India every year on 28 February to recognise the contributions of the scientists towards the development of the nation.

The day commemorates eminent scientist CV Raman's 1928 invention, 'Raman Effect'. Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for this historic discovery.

National Science Day 2022: Theme

This year, the theme of the National Science Day is said to be 'Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future'. The theme of the day changes each year in order to highlight a different facet of the society. In 2021, the theme of National Science Day was 'The Future of STI'.

National Science Day 2022: History

In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication approached the government and urged to designate 28 February as the National Science Day. The government accepted NCSTC's proposal and in 1987, the day was first celebrated in the country.

National Science Day 2022: Significance

National Science Day is celebrated with an aim to motivate students to take part in the field of science. On this day, youths across the country demonstrate various innovative science projects. The Government of India also facilitates scientists of the nation who have contributed immensely to the field of science.

National Science Day 2022: Celebrations

The day is marked with students from various schools, colleges and institutes presenting their most recent research findings. Science exhibitions, radio and TV discussion shows, scientific movie exhibitions, research demonstrations, science model displays among other events are also conducted across the country to celebrate the day.

