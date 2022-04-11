National Safe Motherhood Day 2022: Dos and Don'ts for expecting mothers

The day came into existence in 2003, after the union government agreed to designate 11 April as the National Safe Motherhood Day on the request of the White Ribbon Alliance

India celebrates the National Safe Motherhood Day every year on 11 April. The day is marked to raise awareness about the need for adequate facilities and care that women require in the due course of their pregnancy.

The day came into existence in 2003, after the union government agreed to designate 11 April as the National Safe Motherhood Day on the request of the White Ribbon Alliance.

WCA is a coalition of 1,800 organisations and was founded in 1999. The NGO aims to raise awareness and highlight the disparities in the health care facilities for pregnant women.

India was the first country to declare 11 April as the National Safe Motherhood Day and has been observing it since 2003. Various campaigns and activities are organised nationwide on this day to bring people together in achieving the target of reducing the maternal mortality rate by 2030.

Given how crucial attention and access to adequate health facilities are for pregnant women, it is time to focus on the do's and don'ts of pregnancy. There is a lack of knowledge and understanding among people regarding this, and most of them often rely on the advice of the elderly members in the family.

According to Healthline, here are some of the do's and don'ts of pregnancy that people should keep in mind:

- Taking vitamins is extremely important for women during pregnancy. Simultaneously, eating a balanced diet is important in order to fulfil the need of the body. Pregnant women must consult their doctors and take vitamins as suggested.

- Getting lots of sleep is the next thing to keep in mind. With changing hormone levels and rising anxiety levels, it is important to ensure that you get proper sleep. Try taking a quick power nap when you start feeling tired to recharge your body.

- Exercising is crucial for expecting mothers as it helps both the mother and the baby. Regular exercise can help in combatting issues like insomnia and muscle pain.

- Gaining weight smartly should definitely be on your list. Expecting mothers need to be strategic in what they eat and how much they eat. Gaining excess weight can do more harm than good to the baby and your body.

- It is advised to not drink alcohol and smoke during pregnancy as it affects the weight and health of the baby and negatively impacts its development.

- Avoid sitting in a hot tub or sauna as this can be dangerous. The use of hot tubs and saunas is likely to increase the risk of miscarriage.

- Avoid excessive intake of caffeine as it can travel through the placenta and increase your baby's heart rate.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.