National Productivity Day 2022: From theme to history, here's all you need to know

The day aims to highlight what more could be done to increase efficiency in India's productivity and create a more inclusive and sustainable model of socioeconomic development

Every year, the country marks National Productivity Day on 12 February. The day is part of the National Productivity Week, which is observed from 12 to 18 February by the National Productivity Council (NPC).

According to the National Productivity Council, the purpose of the day is to “encourage implementation of productivity tools and techniques with contemporary relevant themes.” National Productivity Day also aims to highlight what more could be done to increase efficiency in India's productivity and create a more inclusive and sustainable model of socioeconomic development

What is the National Productivity Council?

The National Productivity Council was formed in 1958 as an autonomous body, under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Since then, the council has focused on promoting productivity levels in the country, with the aim of enhancing the performance and competitiveness of the Indian economy.

Some of the aims of the organisation include increasing efficiency in public services and providing high-quality and modern productivity-related services to sectors such as food processing and informal jobs.

Theme

This year, the theme of National Productivity Week is 'Self Reliance Through Productivity'.

Significance

The purpose of National Productivity Day, as well as National Productivity Week, is to draw attention towards increasing quality, efficiency and competitiveness levels in various sectors of the Indian economy so that the country can emerge as a global leader.

The event is also held to promote the idea of productivity as an “evolving concept”, which does not focus on just increasing production; the NPC also aims to highlight productivity as a holistic concept, which includes taking into account issues related to the environment, quality, human resource development and so on.

Quotes

This National Productivity Day, here are some quotes to inspire you:

“Productivity is being able to do things that you were never able to do before.” – Franz Kafka

“Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort.” — Paul J Meyer

“If you spend too much time thinking about a thing, you’ll never get it done.” — Bruce Lee

“Focus on being productive instead of busy.” – Tim Ferriss

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.