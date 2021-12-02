National Pollution Prevention Day 2021: From history to impact of pollution, all you need to know

Nearly 7 million people die due to air pollution every year, according to the National Health Portal of India

Every year, 2 December is observed as National Pollution Prevention Day in order to commemorate those who lost their lives in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy in 1984.

This day also aims to make people understand the need for preserving our natural resources. It also raises awareness about how to prevent pollution caused due to industrial waste and human negligence.

What was the Bhopal Gas Tragedy?

The horrific gas tragedy was a result of accidental leakage of Methyl Isocyanate gas in the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant.

The incident occurred on the night of 2 and 3 December, 1984. Other factors that contributed to the disaster were corrosion of pipelines, an improper security system and increased use of chemicals like Methyl Isocyanate.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy is one of the world’s biggest industrial catastrophes and led to thousands of deaths. The after-effects of the disaster increased the number of cancer patients in the area.

Theme

National Pollution Prevention Day 2021 is observed with the theme of raising awareness around pollution along with urging the government to adopt policies that can help in reducing the effects of pollution.

Significance

The number of people who die due to pollution every year is staggering. Nearly 7 million people die due to air pollution every year, according to the National Health Portal of India. However, not all pollution deaths are caused by outdoor pollutants. From the total number of deaths due to air pollution, around 4 million people were affected by indoor air pollution.

The air around us is so hazardous that nine out of ten people are affected by a lack of clean air. Pollutants remain omnipresent in the air and pass through our mucus membrane, entering our heart, lungs and brain, leading to severe health issues among the population.

Since pollution not only poses a threat to human life but is also a reason for the depletion of the ozone layer, on National Pollution Prevention Day, it is our responsibility to avoid wastage of natural resources and prevent industrial pollution. Apart from that, we also need to focus on afforestation to combat the loss of green cover in the country.