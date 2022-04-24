National Panchayati Raj Day 2022: All you need to know

The 73rd Amendment Act, also known as the Panchayati Raj amendment act allowed the state governments to take necessary steps and measures that can help in the formation of gram panchayats and allow them to operate as 'units of self-governance'

Every year, 24 April is celebrated as National Panchayati Raj Day. It is celebrated to commemorate the passing of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1992.

The 73rd Amendment Act, also known as the Panchayati Raj amendment act allowed the state governments to take necessary steps and measures that can help in the formation of gram panchayats and allow them to operate as "units of self-governance".

The 73rd Constitutional Amendment came into effect in 1993 and it was in 2010 when the first Panchayati Raj Day was celebrated during the Manmohan Singh regime. National Panchayati Raj Day is celebrated to mark the inception of decentralised power through gram panchayats.

History and significance of National Panchayati Raj Day:

In 1957, a committee was established to focus on the evolution of the Panchayati Raj in the nation. The committee was headed by Balwantrai Mehta and proposed a decentralised gram panchayat system. This system was three-layered with Gram panchayat being operated at the village level, Panchayat Samiti at the block level, and Zila Parishad at the district level. The system focused on empowering Panchayati raj institutions, while also ensuring inclusiveness and development for the people belonging to those villages.

The Indian Constitution recognises panchayats as a system of self-governance, wherein, the panchayats are responsible for delivering justice and ensuring the development of their villages.

How the day is celebrated:

While there is no theme for National Panchayati Raj Day, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj celebrates this day to honour the efforts and contributions of various village panchayats in the socio-economic development at the grass-root levels. Representatives from Panchayats all across the country are invited for dialogue and are motivated while celebrating their achievements.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj also honours the Panchayats by awarding them for their relentless work. There are different categories under which the awards are conferred, such as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP) to name a few.

