National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi at ED office for second round of quizzing amid Congress' protest

Congress workers and supporters have been protesting against the ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. The party slammed the central agency's action against its top leaders and termed it as 'political vendetta'

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Delhi office for second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and son Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at the ED office in Delhi for the second round of questioning in connection with the National Herald case. Her daughter and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also accompanied her. pic.twitter.com/8q1ScJgktr — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Like the first day of questioning, Priyanka Gandhi has been allowed to stay in the 'Pravartan Bhawan' headquarters of the federal probe agency, away from the questioning room, so that in case of a health issue she can be with her mother and provide her medicines.

On the first day of questioning on 21 July, Sonia was quizzed for over two hours where she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency. The questioning pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

National Herald case

In 2021, the ED registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It was after a trial court in Delhi took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian based on a private criminal complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders in Young Indian. Both Sonia and Rahul have 38 per cent shareholding.

Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

In February last year, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis seeking their response on Swamy's plea.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were questioned by the ED in the case in April.

The Congress has maintained there has been no wrongdoing and Young Indian is a "not-for-profit" company established under section 25 of the Companies Act and hence there can be no question of money laundering.

Last month, Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was also been questioned by the ED in the National Herald case in sessions that clocked over 50 hours over five days.

It is understood that Rahul Gandhi, during his deposition before the ED, stuck to the position that there was no personal acquisition of assets by himself or his family.

According to the ED, assets worth about Rs 800 crore are "owned" by the AJL and the agency wants to know from the Gandhis how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets.

Congress holds protest

The Congress has slammed the agency's action against its top leadership and termed it as "political vendetta".

Congress MPs held a protest march from Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises towards Vijay Chowk, agitating against ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, "They're trying to harass Opposition leaders. We will fight it. We are with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. You can't harass us anymore."

All India Mahila Congress also protested at the Congress headquarters in the national capital holding placards and black balloons.

Delhi | All India Mahila Congress protests at the party HQ. Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear before ED today for the second round of questioning in connection with the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/tRYqPKptxa — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

To avoid any untoward incident, the Delhi Police deployed a huge force, including CRPF and RAF personnel, and barricade the entire over one kilometre stretch between her residence and the ED office. Traffic restrictions were also imposed in the area.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.