National Handloom Day 2023: How handloom empowers women in entrepreneurship and development

“I do spinning and weaving as an important part of any national education system,” said Mahatma Gandhi.

National Handloom Day, observed annually on 7 August in India, is a tribute to the immense handloom community and their invaluable role in preserving the country’s rich traditional heritage while promoting economic stability. Handloom artistry embodies a unique approach, involving manual craftsmanship without necessarily relying on power looms, emphasizing the essence of artistic expression in the production process.’ The handloom sector is a primary industry where women actively take on entrepreneurship roles, playing a significant and vital part in its operations and growth.

Women entrepreneurship and handloom industry

Women-led development is pivotal in society, as it drives economic empowerment, enhances productivity, diversifies income, and promotes equality. Such progress yields positive development outcomes, amplifying the overall prosperity and well-being of communities and nations. Women-led businesses provide a great impetus to the economy. India has 432 million working-age women and 13.5 –15.7 million women-owned businesses that provide direct employment to 22–27 million people. In addition, several companies are being controlled by women.

The Handloom sector, predominately a rural occupation, is one of the largest generators of employment, next to agriculture in India. Nearly 23.77 Lakh handlooms provide direct and indirect employment to 43.32 lakh weavers and allied workers, of these, 36.33 lakh workers stay in rural areas and 6.98 in urban areas. 38.47 lakh adult persons are engaged in weaving and allied activities in the country, out of which, 77.90 per cent are women. Handlooms for the tradition of several countries in India as the fundamental strength of this industry is the unique designs that cannot be recreated by the power loom industries. Another distinct factor that sets the handloom industry apart is the fact that the 60 per cent women workforce produces almost 70 per cent women’s products.

Problems faced by women in the handloom sector

Rural women possess remarkable talent, weaving splendid textile masterpieces with effortless creativity, often crafting colourful pieces for their loved ones. Despite this abundance of skill, entrepreneurship among rural women in the weaving sector still needs to be improved. Over the past decade, globalization, liberalization, and economic reforms have impacted the handloom sector, leading to unfair competition. This has disrupted the family economy, particularly affecting women weavers. As a vulnerable section of the handloom industry, their burden has intensified. Addressing their problems and needs has become crucial to sustaining their livelihoods and uplifting the handloom sector. For many, weaving remains a cherished but part-time pursuit, only partially explored for economic gains.

Numerous challenges hinder their weaving activities. Some of the critical issues faced by women in the handloom sector are the lack of the latest and upgraded technologies, unequal wages, balancing household responsibilities, lack of market linkages, etc.

Suggestions, solutions, and way ahead

In the vibrant fabric of India’s economy, women entrepreneurs have become essential pillars, particularly in the handloom industry known for its rich tradition and artistry. Government schemes such as National Handloom Development Program, Handloom Weavers’ Comprehensive Welfare Scheme, Yarn Supply Scheme, and Comprehensive Handloom Cluster Development Scheme aim to reach out to the women weavers and support them in the handloom industry.

Further, to empower women weavers to face the challenges, a multi-pronged approach with the collective efforts of central and state governments, universities, corporate sectors, and concerned ministries is essential.

Firstly, there is a need to facilitate more accessible access to credit from banks and financial institutions, enabling the handloom sector to thrive. Promoting the products of these sectors in both domestic and foreign markets can enhance their visibility and demand.

Secondly, Universities, corporate sectors, and government departments should support research and innovation, developing technology to modernize traditional tools and designs used by local artisans and women weavers.

Furthermore, being responsive to existing and emerging markets will help sustain demand, and providing alternative sources of raw materials can ensure uninterrupted supply.

To improve the quality of products, comprehensive training facilities and women-oriented incentives must be provided to every worker in the unit. Financial support to expand the weaving units can lead to growth and increased productivity.

Textile policies need to be revamped to cater to the specific needs of women weavers and the handloom sector.

Recognizing the health challenges faced by women due to their weaving activities, there is a need to establish free medical camps and mobile health centres in handloom clusters across the country, especially in remote villages.

Moreover, finding alternative marketing sources is crucial for selling their products and enhancing income opportunities for women weavers.

By implementing these suggestions, India can foster a conducive environment for women weavers to flourish, preserving the traditional heritage while contributing to the economic growth of the nation. Women empowerment in the rural pockets of India is essential for overall societal development. Women must be educated, empowered, and given opportunities without limitations, for it is the only way forward.

The author is Chairperson, and Founder, The Hans Foundation.

