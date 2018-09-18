National Conference leader in Jammu slams BJP, says party has lost confidence by 'exploiting them as commodity'

Jammu: A senior National Conference leader on Monday said the BJP has "lost confidence" of the people of Jammu and claimed that the "party's ship will sink under its own weight".

"The next year's Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent polls to legislative assemblies will not only prove waterloo for the BJP but will witness the people's power of rejection with contempt in immense measure," NC's Jammu provincial president Devender Singh Rana said.

Addressing series of workers' meetings in his Nagrota constituency Monday evening, he described BJP's sojourn to corridors of power in the state as "first and the last political catastrophe" and said "Jammu cannot move forward with this baggage anymore".

"The BJP has lost the confidence of Jammu by betraying the people and exploiting them as commodity. The acts of omission and commission, inaccessibility, nepotism, favouritism apart from misgovernance and compromising with the interests of the region during its misrule with the PDP will keep haunting politically conscious and sagacious people."They will rebound when their turn comes," he said.

Rana said the inherent contradictions within the BJP are public and the "day is not far when the sinking ship will sink under its own weight". He said by giving alibis on non-completion of various flagship projects in Jammu, the BJP has "blundered in undermining the wisdom of people, who have undergone a nightmarish era".

"After three years, the people of Jammu got to know the meaning of BJP slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', which actually meant 'Vikas' of chosen few who were cradled in the seat of power," he said. He also asked the BJP to explain as to why it "failed" in taking various flag-ship projects in the region to logical conclusion