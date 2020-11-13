National Ayurveda Day 2020: Five herbs and spices to boost immune system, reduce risk of COVID-19

The AYUSH ministry announced that the potential role of ayurveda in the management of COVID-19 will be the focus of this year's national Ayurveda Day

National Ayurveda Day 2020 is being observed today (Friday, 13 November). The day is being celebrated every year from 2016 on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanti or Dhanteras.

The theme of the 5th National Ayurveda Day is — Ayurveda for COVID-19 pandemic. The main objective of the day is to focus on the strengths of Ayurveda and its unique treatment principles.

Ayurveda Day is also observed to work towards reducing the burden of disease and related mortality by utilising the potential of Ayurveda. The day is dedicated to create awareness to tap into the potential of Ayurveda to contribute towards National Health Policy and National Health programmes, and to enhance as well as promote Ayurvedic principles of healing in society.

Ayurveda is considered to be one of the most ancient and well-documented systems of medicine that are equally relevant in modern times.

Lord Dhanvantari is considered to be a divine propagator of Ayurveda and he was conferred with the virtues of granting health and wealth. The National Ayurveda Day is therefore celebrated as Dhabvantari Trayodashi on the day of Dhanteras.

The country along with the rest of the world is dealing with the menace of coronavirus that affects the immune system. Ayurveda that mainly uses herbs and spices is considered to be a pivotal role in enhancing the body's natural defence system.

Here are five Ayurvedic herbs and spices that can naturally help boost your immune system and help reduce the risk of COVID-19 pandemic.

Brahmi:

Brahmi obtains its name from Lord Brahma, the god of creation. It is considered to be the most revered and widely used herbs in Ayurveda and is widely recommended for treatment of anxiety, brain-related disorders, various skin conditions, immune system.

The herb is being used to treat respiratory disorders such as asthma and enhancing the pulmonary function. Brahmi has been used for treating bronchitis, congestion, chest colds, and blocked sinuses. It also helps clear out excess phlegm and mucus from the human body and relieves throat and respiratory track inflammation.

https://main.ayush.gov.in/blog/blog_detail.php?i=MTc=

This Ayurvedic medicinal herb is being used for more than 3,000 years to relieve stress, increase energy level, improves concentration. It also helps reduce blood sugar levels, has anti-cancer properties, lower cholesterol and reduces inflation as well as enhances immunity.

Ashwagandha herb is a small woody plant. In Sanskrit Ashwagandha means the smell of the horse.

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/12-proven-ashwagandha-benefits#2

Found in most of the houses in India, the holy basil has both spiritual and medicinal significance. This medicinal herb helps boost immunity and is a remedy for the common cold, headaches, stomach disorders, inflammation, heart ailments.

https://www.healthshots.com/healthy-eating/superfoods/try-these-6-ways-to-use-tulsi-according-to-ayurveda-for-better-health/

Also known as an "immunomodulator" this medicinal herb plays a major role in the functioning of the immune system. Neem leaves have anti-bacterial properties and they help in purifying the blood, remove toxins, and cure ulcers. They destroy the infection-causing bacteria and stimulate the immune system.

https://food.ndtv.com/health/benefits-and-uses-of-neem-a-herb-that-heals-1231051

Turmeric is known for its antioxidant, curcumin properties and has several health benefits. It is known to treat a host of ailments including cough and cold, diabetes and help improve digestion.

The Ayurvedic spice detoxifies blood in the liver by breaking down and reducing the toxins.