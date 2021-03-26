NATA 2021: Application correction process begins on nata.in; admit cards likely to be released on 6 April.
All candidates, who have gone through the registration process, can now make the necessary changes by visiting the official website nata.in; the last date to make changes is 28 March
The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 application correction window for the first test started on 26 March. All candidates, who have gone through the registration process, can now make the necessary changes by visiting the official website.
The last date to make changes is 28 March. Applicants can visit the official website www.nata.in for further information.
The admit cards will be released on 6 April. The admit card will also notify the respective examination centre for every student where they have been allotted to sit for the exam. The examination is scheduled for 10 April.
Easy steps to follow for correction in applications:
Step 1: Visit nata.in
Step 2: Click on the “NATA- 2021 Registration” link available on the home page.
Step 3: A new window will open where candidates will be required to fill in their login id, passwords and security code.
Step 4: On a new page, you will have the option to rectify and re-fill the required changes. Read once carefully again before submitting the application form for final use.
The application correction window for the second test was activated on 25 May. The examination body will conduct the second test on 12 June.
Candidates can check/download the entire schedule by clicking here.
