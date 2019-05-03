NATA 2019 results page displays 404 error; link has been removed from NATA.in homepage

While the results for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019, conducted every year for admission to undergraduate courses in architecture, were released Friday, the page is displaying a 404 error. The link for the results page has even been removed from the NATA home page.

Firstpost was able to access the cached version of the webpage, which can be accessed by typing "cache:http://www.nata.in/scoreCard.htm" in your address bar.

One Twitter user has claimed the website has been down all day.

The NATA is a national level examination for admission to undergraduate courses in Architecture and is conducted by the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture.

The results were released for the first attempt of NATA 2019. The first aptitude test was conducted on 14 April, 2019. The final answer key has already been released by the Council of Architecture.

The examination was conducted in two shifts: the first shift was from 10 am to 11 am and the second shift from 11.15 am to 1.15 pm. The total marks in the examination were 200.

The registration process for second attempt of NATA 2019 will end on 12 June and the exam will be conducted by the authorities on 7 July. The result for the second attempt is expected to be declared on 21 July, 2019. The timing and the examination pattern will be the same as the first.

