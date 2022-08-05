The incident, which was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump, took place when Shantibai was waiting for her husband at the petrol pump and a truck coming from behind suddenly hit her.

New Delhi: A woman waiting for her husband at a petrol pump had a near-death experience as she was hit and dragged for some distance by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, police said.

The victim, identified as Shantibai, is a resident of Aaktwasa in Ratalm.

The incident, which was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump, took place when Shantibai was waiting for her husband at the petrol pump and a truck coming from behind suddenly hit her.

"Shantibai and her husband were going somewhere on a bike and stopped at the petrol pump at Javra's Ratlam Naka. While her husband was refilling fuel, Shantibai waited outside. Suddenly, a truck came from behind and hit Shantibai, dragging her for some distance," said investigating officer Kamlesh Seenam.

"When the driver realised his mistake, he reversed his truck and fled from the spot. While Shantibai seethed in pain, some people present at the pump tried to chase the truck but were not able to stop the driver. However, they managed to note down the registration number of the vehicle," Seenam added.

Seenam said Shantibai is currently undergoing treatment at Mandsaur District Hospital and a case has been registered against the truck driver based on a complaint filed by her nephew Jitendra Raikwar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.