Narendra Modi wishes nation on Raksha Bandhan; Ram Nath Kovind hopes festival strengthens feeling of brotherhood

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the nation on the occasion Raksha Bandhan.

The President, in his message, expressed the desire of strengthening the sense of brotherhood among people. "Raksha Bandhan par sabhi desh vasiyon ko badhai. Iss parv ka ullaas humare beech bhaichaare ki bhavna ko majboot banaye aur hume aisa samaaj banana ki prerna de jahan mahilaon, visheshkar balikaon ki suraksha aur garima ka hamesha sammaan kiya jata ho- Rashtrapati Kovind," he tweeted. (I wish all the countrymen on the occasion Raksha Bandhan. I hope the festival would strengthen the feeling of brotherhood amongst us and would inspire us to become a society where women, especially girls are safe and their dignity is respected- President Kovind.

रक्षा बंधन पर सभी देशवासियों को बधाई। इस पर्व का उल्‍लास हमारे बीच भाईचारे की भावना को मजबूत बनाए और हमें ऐसा समाज बनाने की प्रेरणा दे जहां महिलाओं, विशेषकर बालिकाओं की सुरक्षा और गरिमा का हमेशा सम्‍मान किया जाता हो — राष्‍ट्रपति कोविन्‍द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 26, 2018

Greeting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Sabhi desh vasiyon ko raksha bandhan k paavan parv ki bahut bahut subkamnayein. Greetings on Raksha Bandhan."

सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2018

Raksha Bandhan is centred around the tying of a thread, bracelet or talisman on the wrist as a form of bond and ritual protection.