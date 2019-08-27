You are here:
Narendra Modi visits Arun Jaitley's residence to extend condolences to family of late BJP leader

India Asian News International Aug 27, 2019 12:17:36 IST

  • Prime minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of late Arun Jaitley on Tuesday

  • The Prime Minister could not attend the funeral of the former finance minister as he was away from the country on a three-nation visit to France-UAE-Bahrain

  • He had, however, spoken to Jaitley's family following the news of his demise and expressed his condolences

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of late Arun Jaitley on Tuesday.

Union minister Amit Shah was also present.

The Prime Minister could not attend the funeral of the former finance minister as he was away from the country on a three-nation visit to France-UAE-Bahrain.

He had, however, spoken to Jaitley's family following the news of his demise and expressed his condolences.

Jaitley passed away in New Delhi at the AIIMS hospital on 24 August. He was 66.

A four-time member of Rajya Sabha, he became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014.

Jaitley was Finance and Corporate Affairs minister in the first term of Modi government and also held portfolios of Defence and Information and Broadcasting.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 12:17:36 IST

