Narendra Modi unveils new campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute built at Rs 530 crore in Kolkata

According to a statement by the PMO, the second campus of CNCI has been constructed in sync with the prime minister's 'vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata in the presence of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The second campus of CNCI has been built in line with the prime minister's vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country. CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients and a need for expansion was being felt for some time. This need will be fulfilled through the second campus," a statement issued by the PMO said.

The second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, out of which around Rs 400 crores have been provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government, in the ratio of 75:25.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also attended the inauguration ceremony of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute

"The campus is a 460-bedded comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment, and care," read the statement.

It is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units, etc. The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and will provide comprehensive care to cancer patients especially those from Eastern and North-Eastern parts of the country.

The West Bengal chief minister, who thanked the prime minister for inviting her to the event, said the institute holds a special place for her given that her college days were spent in the vicinity.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said a day ago the inauguration programme for the CNCI campus will take place at 1 pm. "This institute will augment healthcare capacities in eastern India and in the northeast," he had tweeted.

An autonomous body under the Centre, CNCI is the only government-run cancer hospital in Bengal so far. Started in 1950, the existing CNCI facility in Hazra has been under tremendous pressure due to the increasing load of patients.

An expansion plan for a new campus in Tollygunge, which had been drawn up in 2005, had to be scrapped due to the unavailability of adequate land. The proposal for the Rajarhat unit was made in 2008. The pandemic has delayed the inauguration of the new campus spread over 10 acre of land.

With inputs from agencies

