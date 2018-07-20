Narendra Modi to visit Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa from 23 to 27 July; PM to attend BRICS Summit in Johannesburg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa from 23-27 July, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.

The prime minister, who will attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa, will first stop in Rwanda for a two-day visit, the first by an Indian prime minister, TS Tirumurti, secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, told reporters at a briefing.

India is expected to sign a defence cooperation agreement during the visit, he said.

The prime minister will then visit Uganda from 24-25 July, where he will address the Ugandan Parliament apart from holding delegation-level talks, Tirumurti said.

On the final leg of his trip, Modi will go to Johannesburg, South Africa where he will attend the BRICS Summit during which a host of global issues, including those related to international peace and security will be discussed.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.