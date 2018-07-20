You are here:
Narendra Modi to visit Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa from 23 to 27 July; PM to attend BRICS Summit in Johannesburg

India Press Trust of India Jul 20, 2018 12:40:59 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa from 23-27 July, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AP.

The prime minister, who will attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa, will first stop in Rwanda for a two-day visit, the first by an Indian prime minister, TS Tirumurti, secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, told reporters at a briefing.

India is expected to sign a defence cooperation agreement during the visit, he said.

The prime minister will then visit Uganda from 24-25 July, where he will address the Ugandan Parliament apart from holding delegation-level talks, Tirumurti said.

On the final leg of his trip, Modi will go to Johannesburg, South Africa where he will attend the BRICS Summit during which a host of global issues, including those related to international peace and security will be discussed.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 12:40 PM

