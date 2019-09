Narendra Modi to hold bilateral meeting with US president Donald Trump on sidelines of 74th UNGA session in New York today

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

"PM Modi will meet President Trump at 12.15 pm (local time) tomorrow," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a press briefing in New York.

The meeting comes a day after the US president had shared the same dais with Prime Minister Modi to address nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans and Hindu-Americans during the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston.

Taking the US-India relations to new heights, the leaders of the world's two biggest democracies echoed similar sentiments on pressing issues such as climate change, terrorism, energy and trade.

Notably, the friendship between Modi and Trump was on full display at the event. In a never-seen-before display of camaraderie, the two leaders held hands and took a lap around the NRG Stadium after the two leaders addressed the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Prime Minister also took the occasion to vouch for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential elections, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" — modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi Sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014 BJP election campaign.

Meanwhile, President Trump, on Monday, attended the UN Climate Change summit and became a spectator while Prime Minister Modi delivered a speech on India's bid for climate protection.

The unexpected attendance came nearly two years after the Trump administration pulled out of the 2015 Paris accord in 2017.